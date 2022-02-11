Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after buying an additional 201,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bilibili by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.