Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

