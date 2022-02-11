Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

