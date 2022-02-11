Validity Price Reaches $4.02 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00009267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $799,436.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.00474614 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,507,047 coins and its circulating supply is 4,499,374 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

