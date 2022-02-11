NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,383.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.55 or 0.00773450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00230183 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002829 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022897 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.