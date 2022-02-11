USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by TheStreet

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.