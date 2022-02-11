USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by TheStreet

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
USNA stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
