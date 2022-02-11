Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $420,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

