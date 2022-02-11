Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH opened at $36.30 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.