Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,155 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

