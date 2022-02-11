Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,709 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

KR stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

