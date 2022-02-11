MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $44,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of MP stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

