Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,373 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $47,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

