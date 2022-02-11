Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $156,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

