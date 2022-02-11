Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $150,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

