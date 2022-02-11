Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.08 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $154,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

