Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $3,083,500.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.