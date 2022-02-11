B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.46.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.