Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNABY stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

