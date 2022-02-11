KeyCorp Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $129.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $157.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

