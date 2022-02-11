Piper Sandler Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $150.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. Seagen has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

