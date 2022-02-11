Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.13.

Shares of PD opened at C$60.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.74. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$807.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

