Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells 12,447 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

