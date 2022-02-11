FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.94.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.30 on Thursday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

