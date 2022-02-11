Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $159,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

GPK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.