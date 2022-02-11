Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,696 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $162,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.