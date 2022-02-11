Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

