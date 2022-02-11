Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,063,000 after purchasing an additional 182,939 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

