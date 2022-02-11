Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $164.46 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $164,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

VRSK opened at $194.69 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.79.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.