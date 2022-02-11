Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 653 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 653 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $23,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 543 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $19,862.94.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.27 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

