FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Down 3.2%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 624,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

