Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

