Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $254.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.