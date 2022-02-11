Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

