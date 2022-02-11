Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

