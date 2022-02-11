MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.53.

MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

