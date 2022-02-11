Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.82

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 22721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

