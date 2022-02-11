Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 155,209 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,344 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agiliti by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

