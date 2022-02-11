Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 3.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $68.66. 10,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 543,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

