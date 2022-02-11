Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$3.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.10.
Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. Wild Craze has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.20.
Wild Craze Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Wild Craze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wild Craze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.