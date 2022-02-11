Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wild Craze (TSE:WILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$3.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.10.

Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. Wild Craze has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.20.

Get Wild Craze alerts:

Wild Craze Company Profile

Wild Craze, Inc operates as a toy holding company. It offers toy products in one-of-a-kind system. The company was founded on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wild Craze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wild Craze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.