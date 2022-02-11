Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.06.

DE stock opened at $393.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

