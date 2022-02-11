CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.32. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

