Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore Buys 50,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LCI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett in the second quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $91,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

