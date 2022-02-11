Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore Buys 50,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LCI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
