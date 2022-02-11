The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Buys $276,003.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

