Innovid’s (CTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

NYSE:CTV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Innovid has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Innovid

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.