Innovid’s (CTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:CTV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Innovid has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $10.36.
About Innovid
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
