Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.