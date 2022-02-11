Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85,381 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

