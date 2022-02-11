Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of VINC opened at $6.34 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 235,481 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

