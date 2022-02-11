Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 53,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,669,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

