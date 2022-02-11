Natixis Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Natixis purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $642.31 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

