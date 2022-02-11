Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 26,119 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.