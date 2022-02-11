Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

